Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 106,948 shares valued at $5,974,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

