Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Value Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

