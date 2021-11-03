Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1,101.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 478,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 438,292 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

