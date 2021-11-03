Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,282,073. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $417.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.87 and a 200 day moving average of $441.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

