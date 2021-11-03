Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,823 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

ABBV opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $205.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 167.43% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.