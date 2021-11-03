Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 33.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

