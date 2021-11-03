Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Takes $945,000 Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,831,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

NYSE GOL opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

