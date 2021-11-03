Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.67-4.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.670-$4.770 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,725. Belden has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Belden will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.