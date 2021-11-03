Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 41,666 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total value of $6,815,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.16. The stock had a trading volume of 739,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,750. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.16.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

