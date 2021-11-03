Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 432 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

