Binemon Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Binemon has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $3.13 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00084883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00073777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00100707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,341.24 or 0.99746549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.26 or 0.07245252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

