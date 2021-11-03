Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of TECH traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,331. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $264.05 and a one year high of $543.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock worth $21,052,508. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

