BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Down 3.5%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.22. Approximately 8,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 233,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Get BioAtla alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,855 shares of company stock worth $23,616,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $793,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $6,240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 7,262.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,018 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.