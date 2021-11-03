BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $769,740.25

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 47.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $769,740.25 and approximately $759,654.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,061.15 or 1.00166760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00060602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.14 or 0.00761065 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 611,855,431 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

