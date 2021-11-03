Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.37. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

