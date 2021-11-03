BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 66.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BOE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,818. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

