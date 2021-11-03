BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,874,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $949.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,588. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $619.00 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $896.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $879.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

