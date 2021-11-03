BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 49,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.