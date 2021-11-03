BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,640. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $16.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

