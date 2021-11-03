BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 25.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 21,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,727. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 95,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

