BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MCA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $16.74.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.