BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.
Shares of MYJ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 12,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,739. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
