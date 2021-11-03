BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MYJ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 12,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,739. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

