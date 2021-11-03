BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BNY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

