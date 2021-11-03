Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 5,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.