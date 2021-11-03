BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
BST stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,817. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
