BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

BST stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,817. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

