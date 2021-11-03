Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in October

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLSTF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39. Blackstone Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

