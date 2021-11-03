Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BLSTF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Blackstone Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

