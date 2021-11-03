Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 4.3%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.87. 2,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 659,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blend Labs stock. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,034,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,261,000. Blend Labs accounts for about 27.8% of Greylock 15 GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greylock 15 GP LLC owned about 4.68% of Blend Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

