Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 160,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,776,389 shares.The stock last traded at $21.85 and had previously closed at $20.27.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

