Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 160,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,776,389 shares.The stock last traded at $21.85 and had previously closed at $20.27.
BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.
About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
