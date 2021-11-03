BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Shares of BXC stock traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 10,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,888. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $553.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In related news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

