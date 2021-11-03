BM Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,189% compared to the average daily volume of 150 call options.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMTX shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of BM Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 83,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,474. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

