BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to Underperform

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
TRQ traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 415,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.