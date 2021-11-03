BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to Underperform

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

TRQ traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 415,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

