BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.52 ($73.55).

EPA BNP opened at €59.43 ($69.92) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.25. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

