BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of LEO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,594. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.