BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.
Shares of LEO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,594. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
