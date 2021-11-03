Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,199,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 19,807,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,886,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

BDRBF opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

