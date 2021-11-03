Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.23.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF opened at $1.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.