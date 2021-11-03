Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.