Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 193,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

