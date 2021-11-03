Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,004 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after buying an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.