Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

OTCMKTS COVAU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

