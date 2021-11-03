Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,934,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,956,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,956,000.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.