Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,916 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.21.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

