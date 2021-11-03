Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tronox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Tronox stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

