BP (NYSE:BP) Posts Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

BP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. 420,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,395,316. BP has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

