BP (NYSE:BP) Posts Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
BP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. 420,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,395,316. BP has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BP Company Profile
BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.
