BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,386,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,337. BP has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in BP by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in BP by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

