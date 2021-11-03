Brickell Biotech (BBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. On average, analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBI stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

