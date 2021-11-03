Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 403,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bridgetown by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 201,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Bridgetown has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

