Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Veritex worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,829. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

VBTX opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

