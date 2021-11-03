Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Kraton worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 188.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kraton in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 17.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kraton by 11.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

