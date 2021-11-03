Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97,125 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,782 shares of company stock valued at $26,904,600 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.29.

TGT opened at $260.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

